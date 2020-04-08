CHICAGO (CBS)– Big changes in routines can be especially challenging for people with special needs.
One local organization has found a solution. Keshet has taken its programming online.
For the last three weeks, participants have been logging on via video conference to enjoy dance classes, meditation hours, bingo and other activities.
It helps keep a schedule and connect with people they’re used to seeing every day.
“I have a roommate, I tell her all the time I miss her like crazy,” Keshet participant Erin Diamon said. “I really want to go back so bad.”
The Keshet team has been offering five hours of programming each day since the shelter in place order.
“For our individuals with disabilities, it’s so important to have a routine during the day,” Jennifer Phillips, chief program officer of Keshet said. We’ve been able to really provide engaging activities and keep everyone connected during a time where we’re so separated, we’ve actually come together more than ever.”
The activities are free of charge and open to all ages.
To see the full schedule of events, you can visit the Keshet Facebook page.