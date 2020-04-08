CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was critically injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in Back of the Yards.
The victims, both 26, were in a dark-colored sedan headed west in the 1100 block of West 47th Street at 3:24 p.m. when unknown assailants came up to the car and started shooting, police said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.
The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the case and was in critical condition at the same hospital, police said.
The suspects ran off.
Area Central detectives were investigating late Wednesday. Further information was not available.