CHICAGO (CBS) — We now know the identity of the man who died after he was pushed into the path of a CTA train this week.
Mamadou Balde, 29, is an ex-Marine and Lane Tech grad.
Balde died at the Jackson Red Line subway stop on Tuesday after he tried to walk away from a fight.
Around 5:13 p.m. Tuesday, Balde was on the Chicago Transit Authority platform when three assailants came up to him, police said.
The assailants pushed the man in front of a train and he was struck, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of late Wednesday, no one was in custody. Area Central detectives were investigating.