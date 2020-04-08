CHICAGO (CBS) — Among the people fighting to beat COVID-19 is a Munster, Indiana husband and father.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to his daughters about the unique way to make sure their father knows he’s not alone.

Michael Block’s daughters said their father has several passions in life: his love for his family, people and music.

Block, a 74-year-old retired car salesman, has COVID-19. He’s been at Munster Community Hospital since March 31. He’s on a ventilator. His daughters Jamie Mayer and Lori Rose wanted to make sure their dad knew, he wasn’t alone while in intensive care.

“We came up with this idea of putting everyone’s voices and messages on a voice recorder, dropping it off,” Mayer said. “And the idea is his nurses are in there and all they have to do is hit play and do what they would normally do.”

“To somehow get our voices into that room, it was everything,” Rose said. “I mean, it was the most heartwarming feeling I’ve had in a while.”

The simple digital recorder was placed inside a Ziploc bag, with playing instructions for nurses. Among the messages on the recorder, one from his 15-year-old granddaughter.

She also tells her grandfather some jokes. Nine year-old Ellie, sings “Hallelujah.” It’s a song, her grandfather taught her.

“I don’t think any of us could have imagined a time when you have a relative that’s ill and you can’t do anything. So this is something. (It’s) our way of letting him know that we’re here,” Mayer said.