CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s time to get an emergency plan in place for your pets.
The Anti-Cruelty Society said you should be thinking about people who can care for your pets, if you get sick. It is also important to stock up on food and medication and create an emergency kit with vaccine records and instructions for your pet’s care.
Shelters around the city have extra space to temporarily take in animals as a back up.
“The safety net is only as good as the people who do their own planning ahead of time because we can’t handle all of the animals in the city of Chicago and the County of Cook. We can help out when plans to awry,” David Dinger of the Anti-Cruelty Society said.
PAWS Chicago has set up an online database, for medical workers to request foster care.