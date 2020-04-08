CHICAGO (CBS) — A member of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s executive protection detail has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting Preckwinkle to self-isolate for the next few days.
In a letter to the Board of Commissioners, Preckwinkle said the member of her security detail last worked in the Cook County Building, and in a county vehicle, on March 27.
“My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time. While I have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, in an abundance of caution, and to follow public health guidance, I will self-isolate until end of day Friday, April 10,” she wrote.
A spokesman for Preckwinkle’s office said the staffer is recovering well. Other employees who had close contact with the staffer on March 27 also have been asked to self-isolate until the end of the day on Friday.
Preckwinkle said the offices on the fifth floor of the County Building have been deep cleaned, and the impacted security detail vehicle has been taken out of service for cleaning.
She also said it’s likely more county employees will test positive for coronavirus in the coming days and weeks as more tests become available, and the virus continues to spread.
“We are all navigating uncharted waters, but while we continue to be challenged now and in the days and weeks ahead we remain one community, we remain one Cook County and we will get through this difficult season – together,” Preckwinkle wrote.