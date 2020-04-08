CHICAGO (CBS) — With temperatures reaching their warmest of the year on Tuesday, shootings also spiked in Chicago, with 7 people killed and 14 wounded across the city.

Three of the fatal shootings happened within seven hours in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Around 1:30 p.m., a gunman shot two men near 77th and Throop. Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 19-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and was in good condition at the University of Chicago. Detectives were questioning two people of interest.

Around 7:30 p.m., three men and a girl were standing on a porch near 86th and Damen, when someone opened fire from a black sedan driving down the street. A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the chest, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was in good condition at Christ. A 24-year-old man was shot in both arms, and was taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition. A 5-year-old girl was shot in the left foot, and was in good condition at Little Company of Mary. No one was in custody.

About an hour later, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed near 80th and Carpenter. Police said the victim was found in the front seat of a car, with a fatal gunshot wound to his head, after officers tried to stop it while responding to a call of shots fired. Two men fled the car on foot, and were not in custody.

The day’s first fatal shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood. Police said a 51-year-old man was standing next to a car near Fulton Street and Kilpatrick Avenue, when someone pulled up in a white sedan, got out, and started shooting.

The victim fired back before he was shot in the chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said the shooter was later dropped off at West Suburban Medical Center, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a 45-year-old man was shot and killed in the South Shore neighborhood. Police said three males approached him near 71st and Crandon and shot him in the chest, back, and arm. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk near Fullerton and Francisco avenues in the Logan Square neighborhood, when someone shot her in the chest. She was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

The last fatal shooting of the day happened shortly after 10:30 p.m., in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police said a 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when shots were fired. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and later was pronounced dead. No one was in custody.

At least 10 other people were wounded in shootings on Tuesday.

In addition, around 5:15 p.m., a man was pushed in front of a CTA train at the Jackson subway stop on the Red Line. Police said three assailants walked up to him on the platform and shoved him onto the tracks, where he was hit by an oncoming train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.