CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid news that nearly one in ten Americans are out of a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one company is hiring more than 300 people to aid efforts to treat those infected.
Allied Universal, a Pennsylvania-based security company, is looking for security professionals to work at the McCormick Place convention center, which is being converted into a medical facility to treat the coming surge in COVID-19 patients.
Pay ranges from $20-$25 per hour with 12-hour shifts, and will offer medical and dental coverage, as well as life insurance and 401(k) plans, among other benefits, an Allied Universal spokesperson said.
Those interested can apply online at jobs.aus.com, and applicants can be offered a job withing 24 hours of applying, the spokesperson said.
