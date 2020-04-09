Coronavirus Shutdown Presents Challenges For Sports Teams, SponsorsThere are no sponsored power plays at the moment. No doughnut races in the fourth quarter. No calls to the bullpen presented by phone companies.

Report: Bulls To Hire Nuggets' Arturas Karnisovas As Basketball Operations VPAfter less than a week of interviews, the Bulls are reportedly set to hire Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas to run the front office.

Former Blackhawks Star Jeremy Roenick 'Staying Active To Cancel Out My Quarantine Snacks'The video shows Roenick showing off his hockey skills in his back yard, as well as trying out basketball, soccer, softball, calisthenics, yoga, cycling, and more -- all in less than a minute.

Northwestern Wildcats' Abi Scheid Didn't Get A Tournament, But Hopes To Hear Name Called In WNBA DraftNorthwestern Wildcats women’s basketball sharpshooter Abi Scheid led the nation in three-point shooting.

Reports: Bulls Interviewing Bryan Colangelo, Wes Wilcox, Others As Paxson's SuccessorThe Bulls are hoping to replace John Paxson as vice president of basketball operations by the time the NBA resumes play.

Notre Dame NFL Draft Prospect Alohi Gilman: 'Any Team That Takes Me Is Getting A High IQ Player That Can Change A Game'From under-recruited to Navy standout to Golden Domer, Alohi Gilman's journey has been one of consistently taking on challenges. Now, he's ready for the NFL.