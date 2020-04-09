  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMHour 18: Outbreak in Chicago
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:31 PMMan with a Plan
    View All Programs
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather, Wind Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds and snow squalls are expected through sunset.

Northwest winds are gusting to 45 mph, but could gust to 55 mph with snow squalls. Wind chills in many places are stuck in the 30s.

Wind Gust Tracker: 04.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Satellite And Radar Tracker: 04.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

The low for Thursday night is 31.

Lows Tonight: 04.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clearing is expected overnight with chilly sunshine in the Friday forecast. The next system is slow to move through this weekend. Rain is likely by Saturday afternoon.

Tomorrow's Planner: 04.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 50, Saturday 53.

Weekend Forecast: 04.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

This rain continues through the day on Easter Sunday. The high for Easter Sunday is 55.

Mary Kay Kleist