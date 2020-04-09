CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong winds and snow squalls are expected through sunset.
Northwest winds are gusting to 45 mph, but could gust to 55 mph with snow squalls. Wind chills in many places are stuck in the 30s.
A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.
The low for Thursday night is 31.
Clearing is expected overnight with chilly sunshine in the Friday forecast. The next system is slow to move through this weekend. Rain is likely by Saturday afternoon.
The high for Friday is 50, Saturday 53.
This rain continues through the day on Easter Sunday. The high for Easter Sunday is 55.