CHICAGO (CBS) — Black Chicagoans are at a much higher risk of dying from COVID-19.
Many people of color are on the front lines, in healthcare and childcare.
A group of community leaders held a video conference Thursday morning to raise their concerns.
“There are things our city, county and state government can do to protect these black workers and other workers of color as they do the work of taking care of all of us,”said Greg Kelly, President of SEIU Healthcare.
The movement is called Right to Recovery. The group said the coronavirus is not only devastating to the health of black Chicagoans, but also causing social and economic harm.