CHCIAGO (CBS)– As unemployment claims rise, there are companies hiring in the Chicago area.
A local company in the southwest suburbs is looking to hire for full-time positions.
Sokol & Company in Countryside is considered essential because they supply a lot of food companies and grocers. They’re looking for everything from equipment operators to cook and compounders. No experience is required and they will train employees.
Anyone hired will be working on site. Please send a letter of interest and resume to: sokoljobs@sokolcustomfoods.com
“We are providing masks for people who work in close proximity,” John Novak of Sokol & Company said.
Another company hiring right now is Varsity Tutors. They are looking to hire 10,000 people and these are virtual jobs you can do from home.
The company has a big demand right now because they’re offered virtual school days for students and so many are home right now and need help.
G4S is a global security company looking to hire 155 team members in Chicago.
These security officer and site supervisor positions span a variety of industries such as healthcare, government, finance, technology, commercial and private properties. Not all positions require previous security experience – G4S will provide comprehensive training and safety programs as part of their onboarding.
