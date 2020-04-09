CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors in Lincoln Park threw a surprise “social distancing” birthday party Thursday morning for 90-year-old Dorothy French.
A family friend came up with the idea for the surprise, since Dorothy is living at a nursing home and cannot have visitors, because the elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Dorothy’s family, friends, neighbors, and church members gathered outside the Symphony of Lincoln Park to serenade her for her milestone birthday.
Dorothy had a blast, even though she had to stay on the second floor balcony.