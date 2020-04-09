Filed Under:Birthday Party, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lincoln Park, Social Distancing, Surprise Party

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors in Lincoln Park threw a surprise “social distancing” birthday party Thursday morning for 90-year-old Dorothy French.

A family friend came up with the idea for the surprise, since Dorothy is living at a nursing home and cannot have visitors, because the elderly are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Dorothy’s family, friends, neighbors, and church members gathered outside the Symphony of Lincoln Park to serenade her for her milestone birthday.

Dorothy had a blast, even though she had to stay on the second floor balcony.