By Ed Curran
Well, I’m a firm believer in test-driving vehicles, I think it’s the only way you get to not only feel the car but feel how you fit in the car.
Today we’re test driving an SUV by Hyundai that has raised the bar just a little bit higher.
Get behind the wheel and you’ll probably find the Hyundai Palisade is an outstanding three-row SUV. The Palisade is powered by a V-6 engine paired with an excellent eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine delivers a lot of boom, making the trip from zero to 60 in about seven seconds. That’s impressive for a vehicle this size.
Inside the Palisade features a wide, comfortable cabin. We were impressed by the quality of the interior, which seemed closer to what you would find on a much more expensive vehicle. The Hyundai Palisade can seat seven to eight people. The seats are comfortable, yet supportive. The ride is a bit on the soft side but the handling never feels loose or sloppy.
Along with the many safety features in the Palisade, we love Hyundai’s video monitoring. When you signal a right or left turn or change lanes, the video image gives a wide view–wider than your side mirrors. I love that feature.
The Palisade delivers an EPA estimated 19 mpg city and 26 over highway. Now the Palisade is an interesting car that’s well priced. You want to compare it to the Kia Telluride, which is an excellent car. The two are very similar. Also if you’ve been looking at a car like the Toyota Highlander, or the Subaru Outback, the Palisade is worth a look, too.