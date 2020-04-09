CHICAGO (CBS)– The family of the first Chicago police officer to die from the coronavirus is saying goodbye to him Thursday morning.
Marco DiFranco was a 21-year veteran of the force and was most recently serving as a narcotics undercover detective.
The family is holding a private service in Norridge. DiFranco is survived by a wife, two children — ages 7 and 10 — and a brother who is also a narcotics officer.
Police officers will pay their respects during a procession. No one will get out of their vehicles.