CHICAGO (CBS)– The family of the first Chicago police officer to die from the coronavirus is saying goodbye to him Thursday morning.

Marco DiFranco was a 21-year veteran of the force and was most recently serving as a narcotics undercover detective.

The family is holding a private service in Norridge. DiFranco is survived by a wife, two children — ages 7 and 10 — and a brother who is also a narcotics officer.

Police officers will pay their respects during a procession. No one will get out of their vehicles.