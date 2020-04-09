CHICAGO (CBS) — When we think about people on the front lines of COVID-19, we often think about nurses and doctors.
But home healthcare workers face significant challenges, especially those who work with people who have special needs.
Workers at Anixter Center’s McLean House on Chicago’s West Side don’t have the option of staying home. People here depend on them to carry out basic daily tasks.
Residents are both blind and deaf, so they rely on things like reading lips and physical touch to communicate.
“We have everybody washing their hands, being safe, following universal precautions,” said Anixter Center residential manager Dayonna Baymon. “Our clients communicate physically, and tactile sign language for people who are deaf and blind or deafblind, it’s just impossible to be socially distant with our clients.”
Baymon’s family is concerned for her health. But helping her residents outweighs any fears about COVID-19.
So far, there are no cases of COVID-19 at Anixter, but they’re prepared with an empty home facility to isolate anyone who tests positive.