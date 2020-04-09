Family Of Cook County Jail Inmate Who Died Of COVID-19 Files Lawsuit, Takes Issue With Practice Of Shackling Inmates To Hospital BedsA lawsuit was filed against the Cook County Sheriff’s office Thursday by the family of a man who died of coronavirus while an inmate at the Cook County Jail.

Home Health Care Workers For Those With Special Needs Face Big Challenges With COVID-19Amid the coronavirus pandemic, home healthcare workers face significant challenges, especially those who work with people who have special needs.

How To Care For Masks To Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19For those wearing masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic, it's important to know each type has different requirements for how to clean it and how long it can be worn.

COVID-19 Bailout Money Might Not Be Enough; 'We'd Have To Consider Making Cuts'"We don't know how many businesses are going to reopen fully. Some may not reopen."