CHICAGO (CBS)– Working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic may be impacting your hygiene.
Researchers at Advanced Dermatology, in the northern suburbs, surveyed nearly 1,500 employees who are working from home and they reported changes in beauty and hygiene habits are changing.
“One in five admit to brushing their teeth less than normal while one in three say they’re showering and doing laundry less often,” the study revealed.
Among the employees’ concerns was weight gain. Advanced Dermatology said 54% of employees reported concerns about potential weight gain. Researchers said the factors include a decrease in physical activity and a 37% increase in access to food. Anxiety was another factor leading to potential weight loss.
Researchers said half of the employees said they dress up more for video calls and 46% of the employees only put on makeup for the camera.