CHICAGO (CBS) — The upcoming summer semester at College of DuPage will be held online, as concerns over the coronavirus continue to keep colleges across the country shuttered.
In a letter from COD President, Dr. Brian Caputo, “based upon an assessment of current and foreseeable environmental conditions, all courses during the summer semester will be delivered online.”
The school has been closed since mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The main campus and its regional centers will stay closed through May 15th.
For the latest information on summer 2020 courses, library support, continued work from home and more, please visit https://t.co/1eVenaqxge. pic.twitter.com/j94qIaqSJr
— College Of DuPage (@CollegeDuPage) April 9, 2020