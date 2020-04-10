CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Chicago police officers are recovering after being involved in a crash overnight.
The crash happened right near 63rd and Normal. Police said the two officers were in large marked squad cars, when they were hit by a driver in a stolen Nissan.
Police said the Nissan driver went through a red light and crashed into the squad car. Two officers were rushed to a local hospital, and both are expected to recover.
One of the passengers in the Nissan also had to be hospitalized overnight.
Police are investigating.