CHICAGO (CBS) — Roseland Hospital is getting much praise for being among the first to offer a blood test for COVID-19 and results in as little as 24 hours.

But is the turnaround really that fast?

CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker looked into the complaints of those who waited much longer.

When 87-year-old Archbishop Lucius Hall, the beloved founder of First Church of Love and Christ, died last week there was no confirmation COVID-19 was a factor, but there was a concern.

Rev. Roland Chapman and Rev. Douglas Powell both lived with and cared for Hall.

“We were instructed by the doctor a mercy to be tested,” said “Out of precaution we went directly to get the test.”

They went to Roseland Hospital on the very day Roseland, with much fanfare, announced it was offering a blood test for COVID-19 that would provide results in 24 to 48 hours.

“We’re providing the analysis in our laboratory at Roseland, so that means we can provide quicker turnaround on the results,” said Roseland CEO Tim Egan.

It’s been several days.

“I’ve called Roseland. I’ve called administrators and still haven’t heard anything,” Powell said. “It stopped us dead in our tracks. We can’t leave home. We’re frustrated. We’re angry with the process, and they have been dealing with this long enough to make a phone call.”

Chapman finally got a call Thursday afternoon, seven days later and well past the 24 to 48 hours turnaround promised.

“Don’t tell people something something you know that’s not true,” he said.

Hospital CEO Tim Egan said Roseland is the only hospital in the city offering the 24 to 48 hour blood tests. It had expected to test 200 people a day.

“Demand is twice as much as we had expected,” Egan said. “The first day we did over 500. So it was a little overwhelming. But we’re managing this as best we can.”

Egan then offered to personally check on Powell’s test.

“I will investigate it, and I will take care of it right away,” Egan added.

According to the CEO, in simple language, the blood test will give you one of three results: You are negative and have not been exposed, you are positive and have been exposed but you are not you are not contagious, or you have been expose and you are contagious.