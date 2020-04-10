CHICAGO (CBS) — Most sports fans will take pretty much anything at this point.
We’ll see if that includes former and current NBA and WNBA stars like the Chicago Bulls Zach Lavine and the Chicago Sky’s Allie Quigley competing in a televised game of horse, starting Sunday.
Quigley, a Joliet native and DePaul alum is definitely taking this seriously. She’s been practicing at home with her Sky teammate and wife Courtney Vandersloot. Not sure how many trick shots we’ll see. But maybe the most impressive trick: actually getting the hoop up at their house.
“We picked it up at Target. It was a lot harder to put together than we ever thought. It’s up and running. We’ve been doing that outside,” Quigley said.
“No one is coming here. We have an iPad set up on a ladder and that’s going to have the home court on it,” she added.
Quigley seems like she should have a pretty good chance in this eight-person competition. She led the WNBA in true shooting percentage last year as well as three-pointers made. But she has a seemingly tough opponent in the first round.
“It’s against Chris Paul in the quarterfinals. If you win, you go to the semi-finals. And championship after that,” Quigley said. “No dunking allowed.”
The four quarterfinal match-ups are on Sunday.