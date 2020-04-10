Mother And Daughter Recovering From COVID-19 Urge Transparency Among Others With VirusA mother and daughter from Lake County are recovering from COVID-19, and now they are trying to urge transparency among others who have the virus.

CBS 2 Investigators: How Are CTA Buses And Trains Being Cleaned For COVID-19?To protect passengers from COVID-19, which can live on surfaces, all CTA trains, buses and facilities are being cleaned. And while the CTA said its cleaning methods are some of the most rigorous in the nation, CBS 2 found New York, which does similar cleaning, has now added an additional step with its metropolitan transportation office buildings and subway trains.

Lightfoot: More than 2,200 Beds Ready At McCormick Place For COVID-19 Patients"I implore all Chicagoans and faith leader to celebrate any way you can as long as its done separate and consistent with the social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines."

Coronavirus Claims Life Of Second Chicago Police Officer; CPD Announces 237 COVID-19 CasesA second Chicago police officer has died from COVID-19, the police department said Friday.