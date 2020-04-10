CHICAGO (CBS)– A statewide push to keep the doors of small businesses open starts Saturday.
The statewide campaign is called “I Love Local” will run for a week. If you have the means, organizers are asking you to buy from your favorite neighborhood spot.
This can include gift cards, anything to get the cash flowing.
Small businesses make up 99% percent of all business in Illinois, according to the Small Business Administration.The odds are really against small businesses following some major happenings like a recession or natural disasters.
According to FEMA, about 40 to 60% of small businesses that close after a disaster never reopen.
Gyros Express in Villa Park is a small business trying to making it right now. It’s a family-owned greek spot that’s been around for 35-plus years.
They’re now doing carryout, curbside pickup and Door Dash deliveries. They’ve cut hours, but haven’t had to lay off anyone just yet.
The owners applied for federal money through the stimulus package, but like most, Gyros Express is barely hanging on and trying to keep people working.
“We’re definitely not taking in any cash flow right now so in order for us to stay alive, we’re going off of the reserves,” Maria Kiagias said.