CHICAGO (CBS) — With the state’s driver services facilities closed at least through April 30, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is extending the expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, and vehicle registrations for an additional 60 days.
Last month, White’s office extended those expiration dates until 30 days after the governor’s “stay at home” order is lifted. Now they’ll be extended a total of 90 days after driver services facilities reopen.
“Extending expiration dates by at least 90 days after Driver Services facilities reopen is the right thing to do,” said White. “It will ensure driver’s licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.”
The state has closed all driver services facilities as part of the governor’s “stay at home” order, which is currently in effect through April 30. Drivers can still go online to renew vehicle registration stickers, and those who have been mailed a safe driver renewal form can renew their driver’s license online at cyberdriveillinois.com. People can also use the website to apply for a vehicle title and registration, get a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, or obtain a copy of their driving record.
“My commitment is to do everything we can to help protect the health and safety of our residents, while still providing services to the people of Illinois,” said White. “This will, and must, continue to be the guiding principle of our decision making.”