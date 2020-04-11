Coronavirus In Illinois: 1,293 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Additional DeathsAnother 81 people have died of COVID-19 in Illinois, and another 1,293 cases were diagnosed as of Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 677 and total number of cases to 19,180 in the state

Extra-Alarm Fire At Mattress Store In Little VillageThe Chicago Fire Department called in a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra manpower, due to a large number of burning mattresses inside, many of which were made of highly flammable foam.

Person Of Interest In Custody In Death Of Mamadou Balde, Who Was Pushed In Front Of A CTA TrainBalde, 29, died at the Jackson Red Line stop on Tuesday, after he tried to walk away from a fight on the platform.

The United States Is Now Reporting More Coronavirus Deaths Than Any Other CountryThe United States is reporting more coronavirus deaths than any country in the world after the death toll on Saturday morning climbed to at least 18,860, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.