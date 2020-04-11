Filed Under:Chicago News, Extra-Alarm Fire, Fire, Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters spent about an hour extinguishing an extra-alarm blaze at a Little Village furniture store Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. at a building near 23rd and Kedzie, with a mattress and furniture store on the ground floor, and apartments above.

The Chicago Fire Department called in a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra manpower, due to a large number of burning mattresses inside, many of which were made of highly flammable foam.

A 2-11 alarm brings at least eight engines, four trucks, two tower ladders, five battalion chiefs, a district chief, a deputy district chief, a squad company, an ambulance and the Command Van to the scene.

The 2-11 alarm was secured by about 1:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.