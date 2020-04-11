CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are expected to return this evening, and again on Easter Sunday, as temperatures remain mild for the weekend.
A high in the low 60s on Saturday will be a bit above normal, but after a break from the rain midday, showers will return by the late afternoon.
While we’ll get a break from the rain overnight, we’ll get more showers and more mild temperatures on Sunday.
Cooler days return next week.
Monday will be much cooler and windy, with scattered rain showers, potentially mixed with a little snow.
Cooler-than-average temperatures continue through the entire week.