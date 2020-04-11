CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Transit Authority employee has died of the novel coronavirus, the mass transit agency announced Saturday.
Antonio Martinez, a machinist at the CTA’s heavy maintenance facility in Skokie, had worked for the agency for 14 years, according to a statement.
“The entire CTA family extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and loved ones of this respected and dedicated professional,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “Mr. Martinez worked very hard to make sure CTA customers had the best service possible, and took a great deal of pride in his accomplishments. I join with the men and women of the CTA in expressing our heartfelt condolences on this profound loss, and we urge everyone to remember and honor his service to CTA and Chicago.”