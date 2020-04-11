CHICAGO (CBS) — The Range Rover Velar has been awarded “most beautiful car in the world, and its striking good looks are backed up by performance that will boost your adrenaline and slap you back in your seat.
Ed took a ride in the SV Autobiography trim level. Its 550 horsepower supercharged V8 takes you to 60 in a scant 4.5 seconds.
The striking looks carry through to the inside. You’re surrounded by luxury in a quiet and ultra comfortable cabin that is leather-wrapped. There is no skimping when you move to the back seat. IT’s a tighter fit than a Range Rover Sport, but it comes with the territory. And who can quibble with a little less room when it’s so good looking?
The infotainment system is a dual touch screen stack that accesses all the media and vehicle controls. Use the paddle shifters to wring the most out of the high performance engine with a top speed of 170 miles per hour. This version of the velar is not just pretty. It’s a performer.
That performance doesn’t come cheap. The Velar starts at $56,000, but Ed’s version will run nearly $100,000. If a luxury performance SUV like a Porsche Macan or BMW X7 is on your shopping list, then take the Velar for a test drive.