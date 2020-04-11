CHICAGO (CBS) — With COVID-19 hitting the black community especially hard, neighborhood leaders are worried about the Villa at Windsor Park nursing home in the South Shore neighborhood. Activists say one resident is dead and five others are in the hospital because of the virus.
At a news conference on Saturday, the group said high-level management at the Villa at Windsor Park knew coronavirus had spread in the home a month ago, and didn’t alert anyone.
Now, activists demand the Villa follow CDC guidelines for sanitizing the facility.
“If you’re in leadership, and you’re in charge of a senior living facility, it’s your duty to make sure that residents are being taken care of properly,” activist Tio Hardiman said.
Representatives of the Villa did not immediately respond to requests for comment.