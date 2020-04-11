



Virtual parties are sweeping the nation in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and Vince Adams is a Chicago DJ playing tunes and uplifting souls.

With people required to stay home for yet another weekend, many are looking for ways to pass the time.

Adams, a Chicago native, hopes he can mix things up for you while at home. While at his house Vince plays the best of Chicago house music in what is considered “home virtual parties.”

“The party is right there in your living, kitchen and basement,” he said.

He got the idea after popular DJ D-Nice started mixing, and celebrities joined in all to jam out.

“I just understood it was a movement,” he said. “It was a feeling he created.”

So Adams knew Chicago with all it has to offer needed its own movement, and the virtual day parties caught on quickly. People escaped the COVID-19 world if only for a few hits.

“They’re in the basement with their home entertainment center and I’m on the screen and parties there with them and kids,” Adams said.

They say music feeds the soul, and Adams enjoys what he’s stirring up.

“It’s touched people to the extent that I had no idea until after we experienced it the first time,” Adams said.

After his first set two weeks ago he realized he was doing more than working up a sweet mixing.

“It was an opportunity for people to escape the anxiety of whats’ going on right now, but I really didn’t understand until I read comments and found there were people sick in bed having a good time to the extent that they could.”

So he wants to offer the experience again on Saturday with another virutal party.

The thing i’ve gotten from it is is knowing that my gift is making a difference for others.