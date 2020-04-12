CHICAGO (CBS) — “Save Our Seniors” – that was the call to action at a news conference Sunday evening.
At the news conference in front of the Thompson Center downtown, activists asked all governors across the United States to provide more resources to seniors who are dying inside nursing homes throughout the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dolton Village Trustee and community activist Andrew Holmes led the charge.
“I understand that people are afraid to lose their life, but our seniors should not have to suffer and lose their life because of a lack of staff and medical attention,” Holmes said. “Medical staff need to be more in touch with the families, not just waiting until they expire.”