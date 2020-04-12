  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 10pm
    View All Programs
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are expected Sunday night, wrapping up before daybreak.

Winds will pick up dramatically and remain windy through Monday evening, and it will be much colder.

Rain is likely overnight, ending by Monday morning. Some snowflakes may mix in.

Winds will pick up and temperatures will drop. The overnight low is 37.

There is a Wind Advisory that begins at midnight Sunday night and continues through Monday at 7 p.m. Winds may gust over 40 mph.

Wind Advisory: 04.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

For Monday, it will be windy and mostly cloudy with a high of 43.

Next 2 Days PM: 04.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for cold temperatures by April standards for most of the week, with highs in the 40s, warming to the 50s by the weekend. Showers return Friday.

7-Day: 04.12.20

(Credit: CBS 2)