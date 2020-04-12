CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers are expected Sunday night, wrapping up before daybreak.
Winds will pick up dramatically and remain windy through Monday evening, and it will be much colder.
Rain is likely overnight, ending by Monday morning. Some snowflakes may mix in.
Winds will pick up and temperatures will drop. The overnight low is 37.
There is a Wind Advisory that begins at midnight Sunday night and continues through Monday at 7 p.m. Winds may gust over 40 mph.
For Monday, it will be windy and mostly cloudy with a high of 43.
Look for cold temperatures by April standards for most of the week, with highs in the 40s, warming to the 50s by the weekend. Showers return Friday.