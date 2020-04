Sports Mental Health Coach Advises Young Athletes on Dealing With Coronavirus"During Covid-19 we've been focusing a lot on a growth mindset and helping athletes see the opportunity in this situation, but also allowing themselves to feel the loss and grief in their season or or an abrupt end to their athletic career."

Horsing Around With NBA, WNBA Players This Sunday 'No Dunking Allowed'It was a lot harder to put together than we ever thought. It's up and running.

XFL Ceases Operations, Terminates EmployeesThe XFL, which cancelled its 2020 season a month ago in the face of the cororavirus pandemic, now seems to be calling it quits for good.

Masters Rewind: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Reminisce About Classic Wins At AugustaCBS Sports revisits the classic Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wins by re-airing the final round of the 2014 and 2019 Masters with player commentary.

Report: MLB Considering Eliminating National, American Leagues For 2020, Going With Spring Training DivisionsThe league is reportedly considering a radical realignment for 2020 according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports.

Bulls Finalizing Deal To Bring On Arturas Karnisovas As Head Of Basketball OperationsThe Bulls have found their new front office executive.