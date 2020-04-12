CHICAGO (CBS) — Children in Chicago will have the opportunity Sunday to pick up Easter gift and face masks provided by The Kidz Korna on Red Line platforms.
The youth organization will give away thousands of teddy bears, candy baskets, clothes, food gift cards, biblical scriptures and face masks.
Items can be picked up at the 87th Street Red Line platform from 10 a.m. to noon; at the 79th Street Red Line platform from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and at the 55th Street Red Line platform from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.