CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 is putting the kabosh on many activities, but comic book fans can still geek out at a big convention that’s going online. Mainframe Comic Con is morphing into a telethon style charity event, bringing celebrities and comic book fans together, and it’s all online.
CBS 2 spoke to one of the hosts, Chuck Lindsey, about what to expect.
“It’s gonna be hours and hours and hours of celebrity content, live video chats,” he said. “Everybody can do this from the comforts of their own home. It is totally free. It does not cost you a single nickel to enjoy all the entertainment at Mainframe Comic Con.”
Mainframe Comic Con is April 25 and 26.
All money raised will go to the Red Cross COVID-19 relief fund and the Hero Initiative, an organization that helps struggling comic creators.
For more information, visit the event website.