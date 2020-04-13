CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 296 Chicago Police officers and staff have now reported positive COVID-19 results, the department said Monday.
Of those that have been confirmed by the department’s medical section, there are 193 sworn officers and seven civilian members who have tested positive, the department said.
Just over 1,000 members of the CPD called in sick Saturday, Interim Supt. Charlie Beck said at a press conference Saturday. That’s about 8.2% of the force.
Late last week, the second officer to die of COVID-19 was identified as Sgt. Clifford Martin.
Beck said after Martin was identified to have contracted the virus precautions were taken to help prevent its spread.
“We did a cleaning of the work station, advised those who had come in contact with him to self monitor and if they got any symptoms whatsoever to stay at home,” Beck said. “Per CDC and Department of Public Health advice we don’t quarantine just on contact. You have to have symptoms or some really aggressive contact.”
Previously, the CPD said it was shifting schedules at Public Safety Headquarters and the Bureau of Internal Affairs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Sworn personnel assigned to headquarters, the Force Review Division, and the Bureau of Internal Affairs have begun working days, afternoons and midnights to reduce contact. The department also instituted a 4-2 schedule, meaning four days on and two days off.