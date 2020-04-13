CHICAGO (CBS) — Another employee at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center has tested positive for coronavirus, the Office of the Chief Judge announced Monday.
The employee was last at work on Tuesday, April 7.
In total, 15 employees who work under the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19.
There are 156 residents at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center as of Monday, compared with 210 on March 15.
For all confirmed reports of COVID-19 involving employees, Human Resources personnel will contact anyone who might have been in contact with the employee at the workplace and thus potentially exposed.
The areas where the employees work also undergo routine cleanings and disinfection and deep cleanings as requested.