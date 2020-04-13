CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty, chilly winds keep the “feels-like” temperature in the 20s and 30s through sunset.
A wind advisory had been in effect until 7 p.m., but has been canceled, as gusts have dropped below advisory level.
With high pressure over the plains so close to low pressure near the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, chilly winds and cold air keep pushing into our region.
The high for Monday night is 30, with partly cloudy skies.
A few fast moving disturbances keep passing flurries and sprinkles in the forecast for the next two days. The high for Tuesday is 44, Wednesday 42.
Temps will be way below average until the weekend. Normal high is 58 degrees.