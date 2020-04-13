CHICAGO (CBS)– A local organization is working to help young fathers who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dovetail Project is on Chicago’s South Side and is so needed right now. This for fathers between 17 and 30 years old, who are struggling to take care of their kids
A team is putting together daily care packages for dads. The packages include toothbrushes, deodorant, baby lotion gift cards and diapers.
The launch of the Fatherhood Relief Fund in the COVID-19 outbreak in Chicago will be a $1,000 corporate sponsor and another $20,000 in baby supplies.
The organization has been around for about 10 years and in all of their history, this is the first time they’re going to have to cancel their fatherhood programs.
For more information, text DOVETAIL to 56525.