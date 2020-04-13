CHICAGO (CBS) — A funeral is being held Monday morning for Chicago firefighter Mario Araujo, the first member of the Fire Department to die of COVID-19.
Araujo, 49, was a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25, and had been a firefighter since 2003. He died Tuesday evening, and an autopsy later determined he died of acute respiratory disease and sepsis brought on by a COVID-19 infection.
The funeral service on Monday in Avondale neighborhood will be limited to Araujo’s family. Some fellow firefighters will remain in their vehicles outside the funeral home to pay their respects while respecting social distancing guidelines.
After the funeral, police and fire vehicles will be part of a procession to Montrose Cemetery, where there will be a brief private ceremony at the crematorium. Araujo’s mother will be presented with a flag, and there also will be bagpipes, a ceremonial fire department bell ringing, and a 21-gun salute.
A more traditional CFD memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, when a larger public ceremony can be held safely.