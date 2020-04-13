CHICAGO (CBS)– The IRS sent out the first wave of stimulus checks on Saturday and the next wave is expected sometime this week.
The IRS and U.S. Treasury Department actually have until the end of 2020 to get all of these payments out, that’s according to how the stimulus bill was written as far as who gets what and when.
Direct deposits will continue going out this week that’s what CBS 2 is told by the IRS. The deposits will continue for people who have filed their tax returns for 2018 in 2019, if you have direct deposit setup.
In this relief package, individuals get up to $1,200 dollars, couples will receive up to $2,400 plus $500 per child.
If you have a gross income of more than $75,000 a year, the amount is reduced by $5 for every additional $100 of adjusted gross income. Those making more than $99,000 will not receive anything.
If the IRS does not have your direct deposit information, they’re expected to start issuing paper checks the week of May 4. Those with the lowest income will receive their checks first.
As far as those with disabilities that sounds better than some low income workers, the IRS and treasury department they even if you don’t have to file a tax return, typically, you are still eligible for stimulus checks.
They’re going to be putting a special registration page up for anyone who falls into those categories.