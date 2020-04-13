  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– A restaurant owner is helping people stay busy, occupied and connected during quarantine.

After making the difficult decision to temporarily close down his bar, Todd Rubin created the Facebook group, Quarantine Meals. The group started with 10 or 15 people and grew to thousands of participants.

People are taking pictures of their meals, swapping recipes and even sharing their stories. It’s helping people all over the world, during a time when so many of us are feeling isolated.

“Show us your meal let’s talk about it,” Rubin said. “We’re all in this together so that’s all we can do, we can be united through the sharing of our meals and and stories and hopefully get through.”

Rubin is going one step further, with all of this he’s trying to collect some of the pictures and stories and recipes and put them all together for a cookbook. He plans to donate the proceeds to charity.