CHICAGO (CBS) — Two college students are dealing with a reality that would be hard for adults to handle.

Both of their parents are in intensive care with COVID-19.

They’re sharing their story with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

“We went from having a very kind of normal, expecting to just come back and be with our parents, finish up the school year to within five days, both of our parents, being in the hospital, in ICU.”

Twenty-year-old Mariel and 19-year-old Alexa asked CBS 2 to use only their first names and not to use their parents names. The sisters have been in quarantine for the past three weeks, after their parents tested positive for COVID-19.

The couple is in their 50s. Their father was hospitalized on March 23rd, their mother just two days later. Their daughters said even though both parents followed all the guidelines, they still got sick.

“For us it’s incredibly important that people just make sure to wash your hands. If you think you’re sick, make sure to isolate yourself to a certain part of the house, try to minimize the exposure to yourself and the rest of your family,” Mariel said.

She added “we just wanted to share what’s going on because this could be your family.”

The sisters said neighbors in Vernon Hills and those in neighboring Buffalo Grove have also helped, bringing the girls home cooked meals and even bags of groceries.

“It’s so hard to put into words, that it means so much to us,” Alexa said. “It’s not something we’re able to get through alone.”