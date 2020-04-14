Chicago’s education industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 214 new jobs over the past week and 782 in the last month, ranking fifth among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The education industry also came in seventh in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 178 companies listed open jobs for Chicago-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in education include Chicago International Charter School or Its SMO Partners, The Learning Experience and Sonnets Academy. According to a recent job opening posted by Sonnets Academy, “Sonnets Academy is a private preschool ranging in age from 6 weeks to 6 years.”
Regarding the most in-demand occupations in this sector, Chicago International Charter School or Its SMO Partners, The Learning Experience and Sonnets Academy were all looking for Chicago-based teachers.