CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 306 members of the Chicago Police Department have contracted COVID-19.
Two police officers have died of COVID-19 and both deaths will be considered to be in the line of duty, Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said. Beck made that announcement about Sgt. Clifford Martin on Tuesday in an email to the department. The death of the first officer, Marco DiFranco, was ruled in the line of duty days after his passing as well.
Beck added that 52 sworn police officers have since recovered and are now back on duty.
Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according Beck. He died Friday.
DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest last hursday morning.