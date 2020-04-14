CHICAGO (CBS) — Small businesses continue waiting for government funds to get them through the COVID-19 crisis.

The massive volume of loan applications is causing a backlog at all levels.

But CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole found additional repercussions in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

There additional repercussions because when a business closes in a struggling neighborhood, especially a newer one, it can take away in some cases the best examples of hope in the future.

Corie Luckett’s brightly colored sweatshirts hang in stark contrast to dark economic times.

“At this particular point it’s horrible because of the pandemic, everything is limited,” said Luckett. “I don’t do depression too well. I can’t even remember the last time I made a sale.”

His store, Englewood Branded, is locked tight. Paint and silk screens sit frozen at what was just a few weeks ago a busy manufacturer of tees and sweats.

“It eats at you because you have to figure out where your next meal is going to come from, how are you going to support your family,” Luckett said.

And though Luckett has applied for city, state and federal loans…

“You would at least think I would get that response yeah or nay, but I haven’t heard anything from anyone,” he said.

Englewood is a neighborhood that’s struggled with economic blight, disinvestment and the problems that follow. It’s also a community where those who can are pitching in to deliver groceries to the sick and unemployed.

“It’s a tough time and people are nervous and scared,” said Asiaha Butler with the Resident Association of Greater Englewood.

Add to that now the closing of businesses working to restore vibrancy that set a positive example. And there’s an additional toll.

“It’s devastating not only to that business owner but the entire community,” Butler added.

“There is so much more positive going on that can over shine the negativity,” Luckett said who added that what led him to open up shop in Englewood, to show the next generation Englewood is worth the effort.

And they are too.

“I know that in my heart this is something the community wants to see and wants to be a part of,” Luckett said. “And that keeps me going and wanting to do more.”

In addition to himself, Luckett has had to let go about two contract workers. He said he’s anxious to come back, not just to earn a living, but to also continue serving a neighborhood that needs every business it can get.