CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise in Lake County, making it, by far, the second-worst area for novel coronavirus infection in the State of Indiana.
State health officials now report a total of 819 Lake County residents infected with the coronavirus. There have been 31 deaths from complications from COVID-19. That’s five more deaths reported since a day ago. The Indianapolis area remains the state’s worst hotspot with 141 deaths and 3,063 cases. Across the state, 387 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 8,527 have been infected with the virus.
In other areas of Northwest Indiana, Porter County has 127 cases and two deaths. In LaPorte, 36 cases and 3 deaths.
Statewide, men are far more likely to die of COVID-19, with 60% of the total fatalities. Women (55%) are getting the COVID-19 disease more often than men but are more likely to recover.
Total positive cases: 8,527
Total deaths: 387
Tests reported to ISDH: 46,017
The state still has a large supply of ventilators available for sick patients, with about three-quarters of the stock available. A total of 44% of ICU beds are available.