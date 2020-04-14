CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with hitting a woman in the face while they were driving in Kane County on Monday, and then dragging her out of the car and striking her with the vehicle as he fled the scene,
Kane County Sheriff’s police said 24-year-old Cameron Dunmars was in the passenger seat as the woman was driving east on Plank Road just east of Burlington Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday, when they got into an argument.
Dunmars hit the woman in the face, causing her to become disoriented, and pull the car off the road, police said. Dunmars then got out of the car, went to the driver’s door, and pulled the woman out of the vehicle. As she got to her feet, Dunmars drove off, striking her with the car.
Witnesses followed Dunmars and called police. Sheriff’s deputies spotted the car, and pulled Dunmars over near U.S. Highway 20 and Coombs Road, just outside Elgin.
Dunmars has been charged with felony counts of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and leaving the scene of an accident. He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, reckless conduct, and trespass to a motor vehicle.
The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said her injuries were not considered life-threatening.