CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a dog were shot Tuesday afternoon in Little Village.
The man – between about the ages of 20 and 25 – and the dog were walking on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Keeler Avenue around 3:32 p.m. when they were shot, police said.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the body and one to the head, police said.
The dog died at the scene.
No one was in custody late Tuesday afternoon, and Area Central detectives were investigating.