CHICAGO (CBS) — The NFL Draft is coming up next week, and Northwestern defensive lineman Joe Gaziano is hoping to hear his name called.
He set a Northwestern record with 30 career sacks.
Gaziano is now back home in Massachusetts, where he created a makeshift gym to stay in shape. He spoke remotely with CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke.
“I set up a gym in my breezeway – so a connection between kind of our house and the garage, there’s a little area where we put down some rubber mats, and we had to borrow some weight equipment, and kind of use that, and all different equipment that I’ve kind of scrapped together to get the workouts in and adapt and improvise,” Gaziano said.
Gaziano expressed a hopeful and enthusiastic mindset.
“I’m very excited for what’s to come; excited for the opportunity and kind of the unknown, and each step is something that I’ve never done before,” Gaziano said. “Obviously, this transition happens once in a career.”
Gaziano got everything in early for the draft, and every week, a couple of the 32 NFL teams will reach out – whether by text, call, or video chat.
“Just trying to, you know, keep my eyes and ears open for every opportunity to show that I can have the smarts to do on the field, and to be able to show that through whatever channel of communication is open,” he said.