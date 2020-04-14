Menu
Woman Collects Electronics To Help Kids With E-Learning
Tuesday was day two of virtual learning for thousands of Chicago students at home, but the reality is a large number of families are still without much needed technology.
15 minutes ago
Illinois Has Spent $168.5 Million To Fight COVID-19 Since 3/24
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins CBS 2's Brad Edwards and Irika Sargent via Skype to explain how the budgeting works.
17 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Illinois Has Spent $168.5 On COVID-19 Fight Since March 24; Comptroller Susana Mendoza Explains How Budgeting Works
A total of $168.5 million in taxpayer money has been spent since March 24 battling the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois alone.
Smaller Hospitals In Chicago Can Have 2-Week Waits For COVID-19 Test Results
Doctors and patients are dealing with two week waits for COVID-19 test results at some smaller hospitals in Chicago.
Coronavirus In Chicago: Chicago Police Department Has 306 Members With COVID-19
A total of 306 members of the Chicago Police Department have contracted COVID-19.
CBS Sports And NFL Team Up To Re-Air Classic NFL On CBS Games
Leading into the NFL Draft, CBS Sports joins with the NFL to re-broadcast 15 recent NFL games including two Tom Brady-Peyton Manning matchups.
Former Cubs, Royals Manager Jim Frey Dies At Age 88
His 1980 Royals swept the Yankees in the ALCS, then lost to Philadelphia in a six-game World Series. His Cubs wasted a 2-0 lead against San Diego in the 1984 NLCS.
Blackhawks, Defenseman Prospect Ian Mitchell Agree To Entry-Level Contract
The start date and average annual value of the three-year deal is up in the air because the NHL season is suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bulls Name Arturas Karnisovas As New Head Of Basketball Operations; Gar Forman Fired As GM; John Paxson Staying As Senior Advisor
The Bulls have received rave reviews for the move. Karnisovas has helped transform the Nuggets from an afterthought to a Western Conference powerhouse.
4-Time All-Star Cubs Infielder Glenn Beckert Dies At 79
Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Cubs in the 1960s and '70s, died Sunday.
Sports Mental Health Coach Advises Young Athletes on Dealing With Coronavirus
"During Covid-19 we've been focusing a lot on a growth mindset and helping athletes see the opportunity in this situation, but also allowing themselves to feel the loss and grief in their season or or an abrupt end to their athletic career."
April 14, 2020 at 5:22 pm