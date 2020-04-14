SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Beginning Thursday, Skokie is requiring anyone within its village limits to wear a mask.
Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen issued the order on Tuesday. It takes effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Under the order, anyone living, working, or visiting in Skokie will need to have a face cover over their nose and mouth while patronizing any business open to the public such as a grocery store, pharmacy, or bank, or when in situations where they’re in close proximity to others such as public transportation or rideshares.
Masks are not required when people are exercising outdoors by themselves while maintaining at least six feet of physical distance from others, riding in a personal car, eating or drinking, when alone with household members in a separate single space, or when wearing a mask poses a health, safety, or security risk.
There are now 263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Skokie with eight deaths. That amounts to 95 new cases in one week.