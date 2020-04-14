CHICAGO (CBS) — A house party was held during the COVID-19 pandemic, in what amounted to an absolute violation of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

But as CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, that was just the beginning of trouble in the South Loop.

Christina Craven no longer feels safe at home.

“Now I am staying home, trying to stay safe – but I can’t, because I’m concerned whether a bullet is going to come through the floor,” she said.

Craven and her family are following the state-issued stay-at-home order inside their apartment in the Carriage House Lofts, 1545 S. State St.

“Quickly, my husband realized that it was a gunshot,” she said.

Their neighbors a floor below have not been obeying the order, Craven said.

“The tenants living below us are sort of notorious for having parities, loud music,” she said. “It’s been an ongoing issue since September.”

A bullet came through the Cravens’ living room floor from the unit below early Monday morning. A police dispatch call reported 20 people at the party.

“We had to react very quickly. I had my daughter stand on the kitchen counter we called 911,” Craven said.

Not only was the stay-at-home order violated by the tenants on the sixth floor, but the bullet came just inches from the Cravens’ family pets, and feet from their young daughter’s bedroom.

“It was startling. It was startling enough to wake my daughter up,” Craven said. “It was terrifying.”

The Carriage House Lofts, managed by Laramar, sent out a note to residents about the shooting.

Other neighbors are also complaining about the conduct of the sixth-floor residents with their parties.

“Loud music, disrespectful neighbors,” said Ross.

Ross also lives on the seventh floor and has had run-ins with the neighbors below.

“It’s a scary thought; it could have been my apartment,” Ross said. “Hopefully, they will take appropriate actions.”

“It’s basically stay home, stay alive,” Craven added.

Police said they were called to the building at 2:20 a.m. Monday, and officers found the large gathering of people violating the stay-at-home order – as well as a hole in the ceiling.

Albert Williams, 40, and Riliiwan Fahm, 21, were both arrested at the scene and charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. No injuries were reported and no weapon was found at the scene, police said.

Management company Laramar said the men who were arrested are not tenants.

The management company said they are working with police and have hired a security firm. Laramar did not get back to De Mar when asked how they will discipline the tenants who hosted the party.